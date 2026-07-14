Police have arrested two more men in connection with a brawl in Xylofagou on the night of July 8, bringing the number of arrests in the case to three.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 30, were arrested on Monday afternoon as part of the ongoing investigation and are due to appear before the Famagusta district court on Tuesday for the issuance of remand orders.

Police had previously arrested a 27-year-old man on July 9 under a court warrant in connection with the same incident. He was remanded in custody to assist investigators after evidence emerged linking him to the case.

The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on July 8, when police received information about a fight involving a number of people in Xylofagou.

Xylofagou community leader Giorgos Ioulianos told the Cyprus Mail the fight broke out between two rival groups of Syrians over financial disputes. Asked whether such incidents are common in the community, Ioulianos said this was an isolated event.

Around 15 to 20 people of Syrian origin were reportedly involved in the brawl. Officers attended the scene but found that those involved had already left.

The Xylofagou police station, in cooperation with the Famagusta criminal investigation department, is continuing its investigation.