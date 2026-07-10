Police have arrested one person and secured an eight-day remand order following a violent clash involving two groups of Syrian nationals in Xylofagou on Wednesday night, as investigations continue to identify the remaining participants.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told the Cyprus Mail that one suspect has been arrested and remanded in custody for eight days, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Xylofagou community leader Giorgos Ioulianos said the fight broke out between two rival groups of Syrians over financial disputes.

According to Ioulianos, most of those involved are residents of the area.

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“The background to the clash has to do with financial differences between the two groups,” he said.

Asked whether such incidents are common in the community, Ioulianos said this was an isolated event.

“Until today, none of these people had caused any problems for us,” he stressed, adding that calm has now returned to the village.

According to police, information about the fight was received shortly before 10pm on Wednesday. Around 15 to 20 people of Syrian origin were reportedly involved in the brawl, during which knives, metal bars, wooden sticks and clubs were allegedly used.

Investigators also recovered several items believed to have been used during the clash, including knives and other offensive weapons.

The Famagusta CID is continuing its investigation, examining witness statements and CCTV footage from the area.