A 35-year-old man facing kidnapping charges will remain in custody until July 27, at which date he will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, the Larnaca criminal court ordered on Thursday.

The suspect, described only as being of African heritage, is being accused of having abducted two women and keeping them in an apartment against their will. The incident took place on March 25 this year.

At around 3.30pm on the day, police responded to a call about a possible kidnapping in progress.

The suspect appeared on the balcony of the apartment, making threats while wielding a knife.

Police cordoned off the area and began negotiations with the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

The man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, kidnapping with intent to cause actual bodily harm, threatening to commit physical violence, and assault with intent to cause actual bodily harm.