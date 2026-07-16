The Paphos municipality and the Cyprus Ports Authority held a meeting this week to discuss improvements at Kato Paphos harbour, focusing on infrastructure, tourism development, and preserving the area’s historic character.

Among the issues discussed was the extension of the harbour entrance and the expansion of the breakwater behind the Mediaeval castle.

Authorities said the works would help strengthen protection for both the historic monument and the harbour facilities.

The possibility of creating a 40 to 50 metre pier was also examined, which could allow larger cruise ships to anchor in the area.

The project is seen as a potential boost for tourism and the local economy.

Officials also discussed the creation of a dedicated refuelling point for commercial and private vessels, improving safety and efficiency within the harbour.

Environmental issues were another key focus, with plans to upgrade the collection and disposal system for waste produced by vessels.

The aim is to protect the marine environment and maintain the cleanliness of the harbour.

The meeting discussed upgrades to the beachfront, including a new shelter in front of the shops that matches the existing architecture.

The three awnings on the pedestrian street are still licensed, and any removal needs municipal council approval.

Decisions will focus on enhancing the public space’s appearance and functionality.