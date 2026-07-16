Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent brawl that broke out in Xylofagou on July 8, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to five, police said on Thursday.

The men, aged 26 and 24, were located in Larnaca just hours after police released their details to the public. They remain in custody as investigations continue.

Police said five other suspects are still wanted in connection with the incident.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the large scale fight, which took place in Xylofagou on the evening of July 8.