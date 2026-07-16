Trade unions sounded wary on Thursday of a drive underway to regulate sick leave in the broader public sector, warning that the government should not proceed unilaterally.

Union reps were commenting on news that Justice Minister Costas Fitiris is leading an effort to amend the legislation in a bid to curb sick leave abuse among public-sector workers.

In June, a meeting discussing the proposed changes was held between the ministers of justice, finance and health.

And earlier this week, Fitiris met with the leadership of the Medical Association.

Speaking to media, the head of the SEK union representing employees of semi-governmental organisations (SGOs) said they are “open to dialogue” with the government on the issue.

But, Andreas Elia stressed, any changes must be done in a measured way, so as not to adversely impact the rights of people who genuinely need to take sick days due to chronic health problems.

“It would be wrong to victimise certain people.”

Elia said that protocols already exist in SGOs – such as a medical officer on staff who reviews all sick leave requests.

The trade unionist added: “It would be a mistake for the state to go about this unilaterally”.

He called for an “exhaustive dialogue” with the syndicates before the government tables any legislation.

Similar remarks were made by Nikos Gregoriou, the head of the PEO union representing SGO employees.

Gregoriou pointed out that any changes would affect people working in SGOs but also in municipalities and the district local government organisations (EOA).

Expressing concern at how the changes might be brought about, he recalled that previously the government had tabled legislation regulating sick leave in the public sector, but subsequently withdrew it. For that bill, he noted, PEO had been left out of the discussions.

“What we need right now is to regulate the matter through a social dialogue, so that a balance can be achieved,” Gregoriou said.

Under current civil service regulations, employees can utilise up to 42 days of sick leave before a referral to a medical boardbecomes mandatory. If approved by the board, this can extend to six months of leave on full pay, followed by an additional six months on half pay.