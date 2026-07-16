Following the announcement of a €5 million contribution towards the recovery of the fire-affected communities of Limassol, XM Group is now proceeding with the funding of four major infrastructure projects that are expected to revitalise communities across the region.

Vouni community park

Specifically, in the village of Vouni, XM Group will fund the creation of a community park connected to the historic Venetian water reservoir monument, which will also serve as the park’s entrance. The project aims to highlight the area’s heritage and strengthen local tourism. The ground level will welcome visitors with comfortable seating beneath a vine-covered pergola and tall plane trees, creating a setting suitable for relaxation, lectures, presentations and other community events.

Via stairs or a lift, visitors will be guided to the second level, which will house a café, and subsequently to the third level, where there will also be space for recreation and exercise, including a high climbing wall linking the first and third levels. The attraction is expected to become a focal point for both local and international visitors. The operation and management of the Community Park will be undertaken by the Vouni Community Council.

Agios Amvrosios football pitch and venue

The project funded by XM Group in the village of Agios Amvrosios is expected to bring communities closer together, as it involves the construction of a modern 11-a-side football pitch together with supporting sports infrastructure that will serve local teams and football academies.

The pitch will feature artificial turf, metal mesh fencing and clusters of tall trees designed to provide protection from the wind. The complex will also include a refreshment kiosk, fully-equipped changing rooms and sanitary facilities. The venue will be able to host a wide range of sporting, social and cultural events, attracting visitors from neighbouring communities as well as from other parts of Cyprus. The Agios Amvrosios Community Council will assume responsibility for the operation and management of the facility.

Agios Therapon multi-purpose open space

In the village of Agios Therapon, XM Group is funding the construction of a multi-purpose community venue for the organisation of cultural, recreational, educational and sporting events. Set within a specially landscaped environment, the building will blend harmoniously with the surrounding natural landscape, promoting community engagement, culture and recreation for both residents and visitors alike.

The centre will be capable of hosting social, cultural and educational activities, including wedding receptions and programmes for children and older people. Responsibility for the operation and management of the community centre will rest with the Agios Therapon Community Council.

Souni-Zanatzia multi-purpose open space

A further project to be funded by XM Group is a multi-purpose public open space that will soon enhance the village of Souni-Zanatzia. The facility will provide opportunities for relaxation, recreation and exercise for people of all ages. It will be capable of hosting cultural, social and sporting activities and will include a modern and safe children’s playground for local families, together with a refreshment area.

The community space will take the form of a park within a natural setting, incorporating walking paths and ensuring easy and safe access for all visitors. The operation and management of the site will be undertaken by the Souni-Zanatzia Community Council.

All community projects are expected to be completed within 18 months of securing the necessary planning and regulatory approvals and will bring renewed vitality to the communities of Limassol that were so severely affected by the devastating wildfires of 2025.