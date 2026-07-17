Lufthansa Group will gradually resume flight operations to Riyadh ​and Amman starting in September, ‌the German airline said on Thursday.

Lufthansa said that it continuously monitors and assesses ​the situation in the ​Middle East and maintains close contact ⁠with the authorities

Airlines suspended flights ​to parts of the Middle East ​in response to the conflict that began when the US and Israel conducted strikes ​on Iran at the end ​of February

The airline will first resume service ‌to ⁠the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, starting September 10, operating three flights per week from Frankfurt

Starting September 15, ​Italy’s ITA ​Airways, ⁠part of the Group, will restart flights from Rome ​to Riyadh five times ​a ⁠week

Austrian Airlines will once against offer three flights per week from Vienna ⁠to ​Amman, Jordan’s capital, ​beginning October 2