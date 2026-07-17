Lufthansa Group will gradually resume flight operations to Riyadh and Amman starting in September, the German airline said on Thursday.
- Lufthansa said that it continuously monitors and assesses the situation in the Middle East and maintains close contact with the authorities
- Airlines suspended flights to parts of the Middle East in response to the conflict that began when the US and Israel conducted strikes on Iran at the end of February
- The airline will first resume service to the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, starting September 10, operating three flights per week from Frankfurt
- Starting September 15, Italy’s ITA Airways, part of the Group, will restart flights from Rome to Riyadh five times a week
- Austrian Airlines will once against offer three flights per week from Vienna to Amman, Jordan’s capital, beginning October 2
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