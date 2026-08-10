Andreas Themistocleous, head of the Democratic National Movement (DEK), on Monday accused members of the party’s leadership effectively of insurrection, claiming he has been locked out of the party’s email and social media.

The squabble between Themistocleous and four members of the party’s political bureau intensified after the latter withdrew ‘confidence’ in the party chairman, accusing him of arbitrary actions and actions in breach of the party’s charter.

The political bureau consists of six members – including Themistocleous.

Themistocleous hit back at the dissidents, dismissing their allegations that he runs the party in a non-transparent manner.

His statement was sent to media via the spokesman’s personal email, not the official party email.

In it, Themistocleous sought to rubbish allegations by the four, who claim that the party is not subject to financial audit.

Themistocleous said that in mid June the leadership unanimously decided to ask the party’s accountant to present the financial statements for the years 2025 and 2026.

The meeting to review the financial statements took place on August 7 at the party’s central office in Limassol.

There, Themistocleous asserted, they answered all questions posed about the party’s finances.

“No audit was prevented. No question was forbidden. No data was concealed,” his statement read.

Themistocleous said the four ‘rebels’ had met privately a day earlier. But they did not show up at the August 7 meeting.

He added: “I do not fear being checked; I asked for that. I do not fear questions; I answered them. I do not fear documents; I presented them to those who wanted to look at them. I do not fear transparency; I demand it.”

The party chairman also accused Andras Soteriou – a member of the political bureau – of not handing over a receipt book.

Whereas Themistocleous acknowledges that the four are members of the political bureau, he rejects the notion that on their own they constitute a collective body who can make decisions on behalf of the party.

“They are not DEK. They do not represent DEK. And they cannot supplant DEK.”

The statement also reiterated that Themistocleous is being denied access to the party’s email, social media and website.

The matter has been assigned to attorneys, it added.

DEK was founded in January 2025 by Themistocleous following his expulsion from the Elam party.

Billing itself as a ‘traditionalist’ party, DEK focuses on the preservation of Greek national identity in Cyprus, as well as strong opposition to progressive social reforms and ‘Woke culture’.

It opposes a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation as a solution to the Cyprus problem, viewing it as a threat to the Hellenic identity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus.