The 46-year-old woman who was shot by her husband, a police officer who subsequently died by suicide, has regained consciousness at Nicosia general hospital, police said on Friday.

Investigators are now awaiting medical approval to take her statement.

She was taken out of sedation while continuing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Limassol CID officers are waiting for doctors to determine when she is able to provide a statement, which authorities consider important for completing their investigation into the incident.

The shooting occurred on June 30 outside Ayios Spyridonas high school in Limassol, where the couple met before an argument escalated into a confrontation.

According to police, the 55-year-old officer reported for duty shortly after 6am that morning, collected his service firearm and informed colleagues he would leave briefly before returning.

He later met his wife, who was travelling to work, outside the school.

Police said an eyewitness intervened after seeing the confrontation inside the woman’s vehicle.

The witness reported that the officer asked him to leave and threatened him with his service weapon before shooting his wife and then turning the gun on himself.

The officer, who served with the port police, died at the scene, while the 46-year-old woman was transferred to Limassol general hospital before being transferred to Nicosia for further treatment.

Investigators have been examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events leading up to the meeting and possible personal or financial factors.

The case has drawn attention to procedures for police officers carrying service firearms.

Previous reports stated that officers undergo assessments relating to their ability to handle weapons, while questions have been raised over whether psychological evaluations form part of the process.

The woman’s statement is expected to assist investigators in clarifying details of the confrontation and completing the case file.