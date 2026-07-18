A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with 11 burglary and theft cases committed in Ayia Napa during the last two months.

In police statements issued on Saturday, the arrest took place shortly after 1am when police received information about a person acting suspiciously inside a hotel lobby in Ayia Napa.

Famagusta police arrived at the scene and found the suspect leaving a hotel room.

Officers stopped the man and found him carrying a shoulder bag containing €315 in cash, a wallet and two gold chains.

Police said the 19-year-old was unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the possession of the items and was arrested on the spot.

Following further investigations, he was identified as the suspect in ten additional burglaries in Ayia Napa during the same period.

The man is expected to appear before the Famagusta district court today, where police were seeking a detention order.

Investigations into the cases are continuing.