Toyota Motor Europe (TME) continued its transition to electrification at a particularly strong pace during the first half of 2026, recording impressive growth in sales of its all-electric models. Despite the fact that the overall market remained highly competitive, the company sold a total of 633,617 vehicles in Europe, securing a 7.0-per cent market share.

The most significant aspect of the results is the continued growth of electrified models. Total sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles increased by 12 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching 549,332 units. As a result, electrified models accounted for 87 per cent of Toyota Motor Europe’s total sales—a record high for the company and an increase of nine percentage points compared to the first half of 2025.

Even more impressive was the performance of all-electric models (BEVs), whose sales rose by 113 per cent. Electric cars now account for 11 per cent of the Company’s total sales in Europe, with demand growing significantly for the Toyota bZ4X, Toyota C-HR+, Urban Cruiser and the new bZ4X Touring.

Toyota Professional also posted strong results, selling 76,788 commercial vehicles from the Hilux and Proace families and capturing a 6.1-per cent market share. At the same time, sales of the electric versions of the Proace and Proace City rose by 37 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, while the addition of the new Proace Max BEV and Hilux BEV significantly expanded the line-up of commercial electric vehicles.

Lexus followed a similar trend, selling 41,154 vehicles in Europe. What’s striking is that 96 per cent of the luxury brand’s sales now consist of electrified models. The new LBX Hybrid topped the sales charts with 13,236 units, while the all-electric RZ recorded a 43-per cent increase in sales compared to the first half of 2025.

The transition to a new era of mobility continues, with Toyota and Lexus offering a wide range of electrified technologies. Learn more about the available models and electrification solutions at our official websites: