Petrol station owners are protesting outside the presidential palace on Tuesday morning, demanding President Nikos Christodoulides’ intervention over a decree issued by the transport minister that would see up to 90 per cent of fuel tankers immobilised under new ADR requirements.

The protesters are expected to gather at the GSP stadium at 10am and proceed to the presidential palace via Iosif Hadjiiosif and Athalassa avenues.

The police will be implementing temporary traffic arrangements in the area.

Chairman of the petrol station owners’ association Savvas Prokopiou said on Monday that, although they were all for the new regulations, it would take time to implement the necessary procedures to comply with the decree.