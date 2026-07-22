One person was arrested on suspicion of stabbing during nationwide overnight operations aimed at preventing crime and maintaining public order, police said on Wednesday.

Officers stopped and checked 491 drivers and 212 passengers, while 67 premises were inspected, leading to 18 charges.

Traffic officers issued 291 charges for a range of offences and are investigating a further 13 traffic-related cases. Speeding accounted for 105 of the violations.

A total of 197 breathalyser tests were carried out, with 10 drivers testing over the legal alcohol limit.

Two motorists also tested positive in preliminary roadside drug tests. Police additionally seized 11 vehicles as part of the operations.