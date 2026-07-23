A 33-year-old man from Paphos has been arrested on suspicion of arson, in connection with the case of a fire which broke out in a parked lorry during the early hours of Sunday morning, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the lorry had been parked in an “open area” in Paphos, with investigations in the intervening days having led officers to the man.

He is expected to appear at the Paphos district court later on Thursday to be issued a remand.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.