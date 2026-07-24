The prosecution in the ‘golden passport’ case concerning alleged irregularities in Cyprus’ citizenship-by-investment scheme told the court on Friday that it had provided all the information requested by the defence ahead of the trial, which is due to begin on September 14 at 9.30am.

Senior prosecutor Charis Karaolidou said the prosecution had responded to all pre-trial requests in a letter dated July 20.

Former transport minister Marios Demetriades and nine co-defendants – seven individuals and two legal entities – face charges including influence peddling, bribery, extortion, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and offences under the Council of Europe’s criminal law convention on corruption.

The other defendants are Andreas Demetriades, Demetris Demetriades, Giorgos Demetriades, Eleni Symillides, Jing Wang, Josef Friedrich Santin, Vasiliki Georgiou Santin, law firm Andreas Demetriades & Co LLC and Delsk (Cyprus) Business Services Ltd.

The pre-trial requests included clarifications regarding the identity of an individual mentioned in the indictment as having conspired to commit VAT fraud.

According to the defence, the prosecution said it was an individual on the witness list who was not facing charges.

The issue was raised by defence lawyer Elias Stefanou, who represents Andreas, Demetris and Giorgos Demetriades, Eleni Symillides, Vasiliki Georgiou Santin and Andreas Demetriades & Co LLC.

Counsel for Marios Demetriades, Petros Stavrou, separately sought clarification on whether the individual had been granted immunity from prosecution. According to the defence, the prosecution said no such agreement has been made.

Stefanou had also requested clarifications regarding the evidence the prosecution intended to present during the hearing. The defence notified it intended to object to any submission of evidence linked to irrelevant testimony, personal communication or attorney-client privilege.