An Israeli football fan was fined €1,200 on Friday after pleading guilty to offences arising from clashes outside the AEK Arena yesterday.

The 24-year-old appeared before Larnaca district court, pleaded guilty to having participated in the melee, and paid his fine immediately.

The disturbances broke out before kick-off outside the stadium, where police said supporters from both AEK Larnaca and Beitar Jerusalem became involved in clashes.

Officers intervened to prevent the violence from escalating, deploying the anti-riot water cannon vehicle ‘Aiantas’ (Ajax) and increasing the police presence around the stadium.

Despite the disorder, the situation was brought under control, and the match went ahead as scheduled.

According to reports, a group of Beitar Jerusalem supporters moved towards a nearby parking area, where they came into contact with AEK supporters and fighting broke out.

Police are continuing to examine CCTV footage and witness statements in an effort to identify everyone involved.

The incidents came after tensions involving Beitar Jerusalem supporters on near the Larnaca port roundabout, where police intervened and launched smoke bombs to disperse a crowd.

The violence also affected bystanders, for a South Korean tourist couple reported that their rental car, which they said had been legally parked near the stadium, was damaged during the disorder.

They said they were now facing substantial repair costs and described it as “deeply concerning that peaceful tourists can face such violence and financial loss in public space during football events”.

Police confirmed there had been “an incident between fans of the two teams before the beginning of the match outside the stadium” and said officers restored order after intervening.

Beitar Jerusalem is the only club in the Israel Premier League to have never signed an Arab player, while its ultra fanbase is notorious for their Islamophobic culture.

AEK Larnaca fan’s themselves have historically aligned to the right of Cypriot politics.

The investigation remains ongoing as police seek to establish the full circumstances of the disturbances and identify any additional suspects through video evidence and witness testimony.