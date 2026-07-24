Lawyers Yiannis Ioannou and Simos Angelides have called for the full publication of independent criminal investigator Andreas Paschalides’ Videogate report, arguing on Friday that his second public statement materially changed the understanding created by his original announcement.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, both lawyers said Paschalides’ clarification, issued yesterday, differed significantly from his initial statement, which many had interpreted as clearing those involved before he later confirmed he had recommended criminal prosecutions.

Ioannou said the differing interpretations demonstrated the lack of clarity surrounding the findings.

“It is amazing that different interpretations have been given by lawyers, journalists and politicians,” he said.

“The reality is that everyone has been confused.”

He argued that Paschalides’ latest statement, confirming he had recommended prosecutions under anti-corruption legislation, contrasted with the impression created by the original announcement.

Ioannou called for the publication of both the complete audiovisual material and the agreement reached between the legal service and private intelligence firm Black Cube after immunity was granted to the company’s representatives.

Ioannou further argued that editing footage should not automatically be equated with forgery.

“If stitching was done, it does not necessarily mean that the end product is itself false,” he said, distinguishing between simple editing and manipulation intended to alter meaning.

He also expressed concern that the prosecution could ultimately fail if crucial audiovisual evidence was ruled inadmissible before the court.

Angelides similarly said Paschalides’ second statement substantially altered the public understanding of the findings.

“The announcement significantly differs from the picture that had reasonably been formed by the announcement on Monday,” he said.

He said the latest statement made “explicit reference” for the first time to recommendations for criminal prosecutions involving certain individuals.

Angelides said the only way to restore confidence was through full disclosure of the report, arguing that it should be presented to the House institutions committee.

He also questioned whether investigators had obtained all relevant information before granting immunity to Black Cube, including the identity of those who financed the operation.

Paschalides confirmed yesterday that he had recommended criminal prosecutions under legislation implementing the Council of Europe Convention on the Criminalisation of Corruption, rejecting claims that his findings had exonerated everyone involved in the Videogate affair.