The Justice Ministry is moving to establish special rapid intervention teams following the seven-hour closure of the Nicosia Limassol highway after a lorry overturned.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said the disruption caused significant inconvenience to thousands of motorists and demonstrated the need to strengthen the operational readiness of the police, fire brigade and other relevant authorities.

Following instructions from Justice Minister Costas Fitiris, special teams will be created in each district involving police officers, firefighters and, where necessary, specialised private companies.

The teams will focus on the immediate removal of obstacles from roads and the reopening of motorways as quickly as possible after serious incidents.

The ministry said the programme would be supported by funding to ensure the teams have the necessary equipment and can operate effectively across all provinces.

The measures follow yesterday’s highway closure, which occurred after a lorry carrying gravel overturned near the Dali industrial area shortly before 4pm.

The vehicle struck the central barrier before crossing onto the opposite carriageway and overturning, scattering its load across both sides of the motorway.

The crash forced the closure of the highway in both directions as emergency services worked to remove the vehicle and clear the gravel from the road.

One lane towards Nicosia only reopened at around 9pm, while the remaining lane reopen later around midnight.

The ministry also stressed the importance of timely public information during emergencies, saying the traffic police would implement organised diversion plans and provide updates through media outlets and social media.

It assured that funding requirements submitted by the police and fire brigade would be addressed immediately to support the creation and operation of the rapid intervention teams.