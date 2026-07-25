Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy
Ice Cream with Coconut Milk, Banana & Mango
100g coconut milk (canned)
50g brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon (2 g) xanthan gum
300g frozen exotic fruits (bananas, mangoes, papaya)
Coconut flakes (lightly roasted)
Edible flowers (optional, for garnish)
For the coconut flakes: In a hot non-stick pan (no fat), add the coconut flakes. Roast them lightly, stirring constantly until golden, and immediately pour them into a bowl to stop cooking.
For the ice cream: Add the coconut milk, brown sugar, xanthan gum, and frozen exotic fruits to the blender (or a strong food processor).
Grind the materials at high speed. If needed (depending on how chilled the fruit is), add a little extra coconut milk gradually, until you get a smooth and creamy ice cream.
Serving: Transfer ice cream immediately to chilled glasses or bowls. Garnish with roasted coconut flakes and decorate with edible flowers.
Lychee Ice Cream
50ml rice milk
50g lychee syrup (canned)
1 teaspoon (5g) xanthan gum
250g frozen lychee
For garnish and serving
Edible rose petals
Thin butter cookies
Mint
Canned syrup
Take a can of lychee and drain it. Reserve the syrup for the recipe and serving.
Place the lychees in the freezer for at least 2 hours.
While the lychees are freezing, place the canned syrup in a saucepan and boil until it thickens (reduced by half). After the syrup has reduced, place it in the refrigerator to freeze well.
After the lychees are frozen, add all the ingredients to a blender (food processor) and grind well.
Place the ice cream in chilled bowls.
Garnish with extra syrup, cookies, edible rose petals and mint.
Gelato with forest berries
50ml whole or plant-based milk
50g sugar
20ml Limoncino or other liqueur
1 teaspoon (5g) xanthan gum
250g mixed forest berries
Add all ingredients to a blender (food processor) and grind thoroughly.
Serve in chilled bowls.
Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.
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