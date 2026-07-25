Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Ice Cream with Coconut Milk, Banana & Mango

100g coconut milk (canned)

50g brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon (2 g) xanthan gum

300g frozen exotic fruits (bananas, mangoes, papaya)

Coconut flakes (lightly roasted)

Edible flowers (optional, for garnish)

For the coconut flakes: In a hot non-stick pan (no fat), add the coconut flakes. Roast them lightly, stirring constantly until golden, and immediately pour them into a bowl to stop cooking.

For the ice cream: Add the coconut milk, brown sugar, xanthan gum, and frozen exotic fruits to the blender (or a strong food processor).

Grind the materials at high speed. If needed (depending on how chilled the fruit is), add a little extra coconut milk gradually, until you get a smooth and creamy ice cream.

Serving: Transfer ice cream immediately to chilled glasses or bowls. Garnish with roasted coconut flakes and decorate with edible flowers.

Lychee Ice Cream

50ml rice milk

50g lychee syrup (canned)

1 teaspoon (5g) xanthan gum

250g frozen lychee

For garnish and serving

Edible rose petals

Thin butter cookies

Mint

Canned syrup

Take a can of lychee and drain it. Reserve the syrup for the recipe and serving.

Place the lychees in the freezer for at least 2 hours.

While the lychees are freezing, place the canned syrup in a saucepan and boil until it thickens (reduced by half). After the syrup has reduced, place it in the refrigerator to freeze well.

After the lychees are frozen, add all the ingredients to a blender (food processor) and grind well.

Place the ice cream in chilled bowls.

Garnish with extra syrup, cookies, edible rose petals and mint.

Gelato with forest berries

50ml whole or plant-based milk

50g sugar

20ml Limoncino or other liqueur

1 teaspoon (5g) xanthan gum

250g mixed forest berries

Add all ingredients to a blender (food processor) and grind thoroughly.

Serve in chilled bowls.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.

https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy