The Nicosia criminal court said on Tuesday it would not decide whether evidence in the case of classified documents stolen from the central prison will be admissible until the prosecution provides clarifications as to why the material was not handed over to the defence.

The court adjourned until Friday to hear the positions of both sides. It clarified that its decision would be issued at a later stage.

On May 5, prosecutors involved in the missing files from the central prison case handed over 1,116 documents of the 2,900 total to the defence.

On Tuesday, the court said there three were issues in total that needed clarifying on behalf of the prosecution.

The first was a reference by prosecution’s Anna Mattheou, who spoke of five documents that had been submitted to the defence, later saying that there had been objections about handing some of them over.

The second was attorney-client privilege and were not part of the indictment. The court requested clarifications on whether they included material connected to the charges.

The third matter was a position expressed by the prosecution, according to which the defence was not obliged to disclose its line of defence, however it should indicate the way in which it would be impacted if the documents were not delivered in their entirety.

The prosecution requested time to state its position.

Defence lawyer Christos Triantafyllides said he would present his position after hearing those of the prosecution. The defence lawyers for the other defendants agreed.

Triantafyllides also expressed reservations over the new delay and pointed out that his client continued to be on suspension.

In April 2025 a police search of the home of a prison warden revealed a large volume of official documents, some marked “confidential.”

Subsequent to an exhaustive investigation , law enforcement officials apprehended five individuals, four prison guards and a police cadet, on suspicion of misconduct relating to the removal of said documentation.

Police believe that the majority of the documents were removed between November and December 2022. Both former director Anna Aristotelous and former deputy director Athina Demetriou have since given testimony.