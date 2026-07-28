The number of products in the e-kalathi did not climb to 1,000 in the first half of 2026 as forecast by the head of the consumer protection department, the consumers’ association said on Tuesday.

The association said no new product has been added to the list, instead the number has dropped from 478 to 476, while prices increased.

Unlike Greece, where the development minister announced that a series of measures had managed to push prices down in dozens of categories of products by up to 6 per cent, in Cyprus “we have not seen any measures to hold down prices”, the association said.

“On the contrary […] for the same categories of products, we only saw increases,” it added.

From March to May 2026, pasta prices increased by 13.8 per cent, flour by 5.71 per cent and pulses 4.9 per cent.

The association is concerned that “the policy for the protection of consumers in Cyprus is suffering seriously, not from a lack of legislative regulations, but from a lack of decisiveness to effectively implement of the laws.”