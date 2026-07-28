Plans for further strengthening the safety of the energy centre at Vasiliko, with emphasis on prevention, readiness and effective coordination, were presented on Tuesday by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris at a broad meeting of all involved parties.

The justice ministry said the safety of the energy centre and the surrounding area was a matter of priority for the government, due to the strategic importance of infrastructure surrounding it.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of justice and defence, the deputy chief of police, the National Guard chief of staff, representatives of ministries, deputy ministries, the fire brigade, the army, state services and companies with headquarters or interests in the Vasiliko area.

Fitiris elaborated on the measures already in place and those in the pipeline to enhance land, sea and air security.

The plan aims at protecting human life and the environment, as well as crucial infrastructure and installations in the area, at the same time securing the unhindered operation of the Vasiliko energy centre.

The core of the plan is to create a joint coordination centre, which would provide a unified operational picture and facilitate direct cooperation and coordination between all services in the area.

The justice ministry said the concentration of crucial energy, port and communications infrastructure in the area made it necessary to draft a comprehensive security framework, based on preventing risks and maintaining continuous operational readiness, and timely and effective response to any incident.

The participants “reaffirmed the need for close and continuous cooperation between the state services and companies in the area, on the basis of a joint plan and clear authorities”.