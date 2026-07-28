A 19-year-old national guard soldier has been remanded in custody for three days after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old recruit during a violent altercation in Paphos, police said on Tuesday.

The two soldiers, stationed in Kissonerga, had a verbal dispute in the camp and agreed to meet outside to resolve it.

The incident took place in the Yeroskipou coastal area, where the 19-year-old is suspected of attacking the younger soldier, causing serious injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to Paphos general hospital, where doctors diagnosed a facial fracture and bruising around the eye.

He remains under medical observation.

Police arrested the 19-year-old following the incident, and on Sunday the Paphos district court issued a three-day detention order to facilitate investigations.

Authorities are continuing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the assault, including whether events within the military unit contributed to the incident.