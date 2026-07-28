The cycling lane on Goddess Aphrodite avenue in Yeroskipou is getting a €108,452 makeover, with works set to begin on September 1 and last for two months, the Ierokipia municipality announced on Tuesday.

The contract for the restoration of the cycling lane was signed on Monday by Ierokipia mayor Nikos Palios and ANC Waterproofing Industries Ltd representative Rogiros Anastasi.

The project is part of a broader plan to upgrade public infrastructure in the tourist area of Yeroskipou.

Once works are completed, the cycling lane will be safer for locals and tourists.