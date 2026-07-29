The company responsible for developing and operating Cyprus’ CyAlert emergency warning system apologised on Wednesday after a technical failure disrupted the delivery of emergency alerts during Monday’s wildfire near Kalo Chorio, Larnaca.

GCC said an “unexpected technical error” occurred while warning messages were being sent to the public during the fire.

The company said the problem arose during the first time the system was used in a real emergency, adding that its technical teams responded immediately, fully resolved the issue and implemented additional measures to improve the system’s reliability and ensure uninterrupted operation in future emergencies.

Residents in Ayia Anna, who were evacuated as flames neared the village on Monday evening complained that they did not receive any text message, while others said it had arrived too late.

Civil Defence said on Tuesday the delay was due to a technical error.

GCC apologised for any inconvenience caused and said it remains committed to supporting the CyAlert system to ensure the timely dissemination of emergency information and safeguard the public.

Asked by the Cyprus Mail why the company had stressed that the fault occurred during the system’s first real-life emergency deployment, given that such systems would normally be expected to undergo simulations replicating real emergency conditions before becoming operational, GCC declined to comment.

The malfunction came under scrutiny during the wildfire that devastated large parts of the Ayia Anna area, with many residents reporting delays or failures in receiving emergency alerts as the fire spread rapidly.