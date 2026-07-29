Firefighters rescued two people from vehicles after a collision in the Famagusta district and battled a major blaze at a silk factory in Nicosia district for over three hours during a busy 24-hour period, the fire service reported on Wednesday.

The collision occurred at 7.50am on Tuesday on the Liopetri-Xylofagou road.

Crews from the Famagusta and Xylofagou fire stations responded with a rescue team and two fire engines.

Using specialised rescue equipment, firefighters freed the two occupants from the vehicles before handing them over to ambulance crews.

Both were taken to the accident and emergency department at Famagusta general hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a silk factory in Ayios Dometios at 3.14am on Wednesday.

Five fire engines and a breathing apparatus vehicle were dispatched, bringing the blaze under control by 6.45am.

The fire spread to the building’s first floor, but all occupants had evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

A vehicle parked outside the premises was damaged, while crews prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring homes and businesses.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the fire department in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

Elsewhere, two telescopic forklifts were extensively damaged after catching fire in an open area in Aradippou shortly after 4.25am on Wednesday.

Another telescopic forklift and a tow vehicle also sustained damage.

Firefighters also tackled vegetation fires in Pyrgos, Limassol, and Lakatamia, where several hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation and brushwood burned.

Aircraft, volunteer groups and other agencies assisted crews in containing the blazes before they could spread further.

Between 6am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday, the fire department responded to 49 incidents, including 24 fires, 20 special service incidents and five false alarms.