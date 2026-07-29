Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Wednesday that it repurchased more of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) following prior shareholder approval.

The Cypriot investment firm said it conducted the buyback of 3,815 own shares at a price of €1.48 per share during the trading session of July 28, 2026.

The repurchase was carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO) on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The first transaction involved the acquisition of 901 shares at the price of €1.48 on July 28, 2026.

The second transaction comprised the purchase of 1,388 shares by the company at the same price of €1.48 on the same date.

A third block consisting of 763 shares was similarly bought at €1.48, while a fourth block also comprising 763 shares was acquired by the firm at the same price.