Cyprus recorded a modest annual increase of 0.5 per cent in its industrial production index during May 2026, according to figures released by the state statistical service (Cystat).

The overall index reached 116.7 units against a base rate of 100 units established in 2021, reflecting a small expansion when compared to May 2025.

Across the broader five-month period running from January 2026 to May 2026, industrial output expanded by 1.5 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The core manufacturing sector saw an increase of 0.8 per cent in May 2026 relative to the same month in 2025.

Mining and quarrying operations also registered a positive performance, rising by 0.5 per cent over the same twelve-month comparative window.

Conversely, the sector encompassing water supply and materials recovery fell by 3.4 per cent compared to May 2025.

Meanwhile, production activity within the electricity supply sector remained stable year on year during May 2026.

Within the manufacturing sector specifically, the most significant production gains in May 2026 were observed in the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products, which grew by 5.5 per cent.

A strong output was also recorded in the combined segment covering refined petroleum products, chemicals, chemical products, and pharmaceutical preparations, which rose by 4.2 per cent.

On the other hand, the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel, and leather products experienced the largest decline in May 2026, dropping by 6.4 per cent year on year.

A substantial reduction was also noted in the manufacturing of machinery, equipment, motor vehicles, and other transport equipment, which contracted by 5.3 per cent.

When examining the cumulative results for the period spanning January 2026 to May 2026 against the same timeframe in 2025, water collection, treatment, and supply emerged as the top growth area with a surge of 10.9 per cent.

The electricity supply industry experienced a notable five-month gain of 6.2 per cent over the same comparative window.

Solid expansion was also registered in the manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products, which expanded by 5.6 per cent.

Output in the manufacturing of wood and wood and cork products, excluding furniture, increased by 3.2 per cent between January 2026 and May 2026.

In contrast, materials recovery suffered the steepest overall decline across the five-month period, dropping by 7.1 per cent against the January 2025 to May 2025 baseline.

The manufacturing of machinery, equipment, motor vehicles, and other transport equipment decreased by 5.1 per cent during the same five-month timeframe.

Reductions were similarly recorded in textiles, wearing apparel, and leather products, which contracted by 4.6 per cent from January 2026 to May 2026.

Matching that contraction, the segment covering furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment likewise dropped by 4.6 per cent over the first five months of the year.