XM Group received significant new distinctions at the recent Cyprus Marketing Achievement Awards 2025 and Digital Marketing Awards 2024. The awards recognise marketing strategies and campaigns that stand out for their creativity and effectiveness, enhancing companies’ public profile and strengthening customer loyalty.

The awards ceremony took place at Ayia Napa Marina on July 10, 2026, with XM Group among the evening’s leading winners. The Group received the prestigious overall Marketer of the Year award, together with 10 Marketing Achievement Awards for 2025 (five Gold, four Silver and one Bronze) and four Digital Marketing Awards for 2024 (one Gold and three Silver).

As noted by the organisers, the awards aim to recognise the professionals behind successful marketing campaigns that combine strategic thinking, research-driven insights, communication channels and creative approaches to achieve outstanding results.

All 15 awards received by XM Group recognise initiatives focused on corporate social responsibility and community contribution.

Cyprus Marketing Achievement Awards 2025

XM Group received the following awards:

Digital Marketing Awards 2024

XM Group also received the following awards:

One Gold award for the Most Effective Corporate Social Responsibility Communication on Social Media with a Limited Budget (Best Use of Social Media with a Limited Budget).

One Silver award for Best Use of Video for the Programme to Support and Restore Three Schools in Thailand Following Devastating Floods.

One Silver award for the Most Innovative Use of Content Creators and Influencers on Social Media for the television programme AllaZOUME by XM.

One Silver award for Best Use of Video for the 2024 corporate social responsibility highlights video showcasing XM Group’s CSR initiatives.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on behalf of XM Group, Social Media Manager Artemis Papazachariou said that receiving such a large number of prestigious awards was a tremendous honour, both for XM Group and for the important social causes supported through the Group’s award-winning corporate social responsibility programmes.

Papazachariou noted that XM Group has always been committed to making a meaningful contribution to society by supporting campaigns, initiatives and projects that improve people’s daily lives and address genuine community needs, both in Cyprus and in many other countries.

“The awards presented to XM Group this evening as part of the Boussias Cyprus Marketing Achievement Awards 2025 and Digital Marketing Awards 2024 represent important recognition of the outstanding work carried out by the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility team. We are especially proud to receive the overall Marketer of the Year award, which confirms the genuine social impact that well-planned, strategically focused marketing initiatives can achieve,” she noted.

“We had very much hoped that Christian and his family, whose story inspired our ‘Pass the Ball for Autism by XM’ campaign, would be here with us this evening. The campaign received four Gold awards. Unfortunately, an unexpected episode of hyperactivity meant they were unable to attend, reminding us in the most authentic way that autism does not follow schedules or timetables. We send them all our love and promise that we will continue to stand by them and support them every step of the way.”