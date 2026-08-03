At a time when security, flexibility and convenience are top priorities for every traveller, Eurobank is offering solutions that meet modern needs through its premium Gold Credit Visa and Platinum Credit Mastercard credit cards.

With no annual fee for the first year, customers have the opportunity to experience a comprehensive package of benefits that combines travel protection, flexible payment options and rewards for everyday spending.

Gold Credit Visa

For those seeking security and convenience on every journey, the Gold Credit Visa offers comprehensive protection and flexibility. Cardholders benefit from complimentary travel insurance, mobile phone insurance and purchase protection, providing greater peace of mind when travelling and shopping.

At the same time, the option to pay by interest-free instalments at selected merchants in Cyprus makes financial planning easier, while the €pistrofi rewards programme delivers meaningful value from everyday transactions.

Platinum Credit Mastercard

Platinum Credit Mastercard cardholders enjoy an enhanced package of benefits designed to elevate every travel experience. In addition to premium travel insurance, mobile phone insurance and purchase protection, cardholders receive access to airport lounges through Priority Pass, the Airport Fast Track service for quicker passage through airport security and the Concierge service, which assists with planning and organising every trip. They also benefit from the €pistrofi rewards programme, as well as the added security of digital payments through Wallet.

The offer of no annual fee for the first year is valid until August 31, 2026, provided that at least one transaction is made using the card by September 30, 2026.