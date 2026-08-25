Chelsea began life under new coach Xabi Alonso with a breathless 3-2 victory at West London neighbours Fulham in the Premier League on Monday as their exciting front three of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer all found the net.

Chelsea got off to a dream start after 31 seconds when Palmer – looking back to his best after struggling with an injury last season – passed to Joao Pedro and the Brazilian flicked the ball over goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

It was the quickest goal scored in the opening round of fixtures in the 34-year history of the Premier League.

Fulham equalised when Josh King beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez at his near post in the 24th minute, giving the home fans something to cheer against their fiercest rivals.

But two of Chelsea’s new signings then combined in the 41st as central defender Maxence Lacroix jinked down the right before cutting the ball back to the club’s £117 million ($159.47 million) record signing Rogers, who made no mistake.

Four minutes into the second half, Joao Pedro held up the ball in attack and fed Palmer, who angled a shot through Leno’s legs, underlining the midfielder’s return to form after missing out on a place with England at the World Cup.

“It was a difficult season with injuries and whatnot but through the summer and since I’ve been back I’ve worked extra hard,” Palmer told Sky Sports.

“Obviously with the injuries I’ve had to try and prevent them and work extra hard day in, day out. I know the talent I’ve got so I can put in performances like that.”

Fulham’s Gonzalo Garcia, on his league debut after signing from Real Madrid, gave the hosts some hope by heading in after Sanchez could only parry a Timothy Castagne shot in the 54th.

Fulham then had a great chance to level again through Antonee Robinson in the 78th minute but his chip over a stranded Sanchez went wide and Chelsea held out to claim the points.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez – a lynchpin of World Cup runners-up Argentina who has been linked with a move to Manchester City – was greeted with loud boos from the home fans when he came on as a substitute midway through the second half.

Alonso’s win in his first competitive match since taking over at Stamford Bridge came at the expense of his former Liverpool and Spain teammate Alvaro Arbeloa – similarly making his Premier League debut as a coach – who also briefly succeeded Alonso as Real Madrid manager last season.

Alonso will hope midfielder Moises Caicedo and new fullback Marco Palestra, who are both injured, will provide more solidity while Sanchez could face an early challenge from Mike Penders, who has returned to Chelsea from sister club Racing Strasbourg.