Disy senior officials Efthymios Diplaros and Yiannis Karousos shook hands over the party’s presidential election candidate, ending days of strife over who to support.

Deputy president Diplaros told Sigma that “on many occasions we disagree […] but through dialogue, through sincerity, I believe everything can be solved.”

Diplaros said the “misunderstanding” with vice-president Karousos had ended and “we are moving forward.”

He added that the decision on who the party would back in the presidential elections would be taken by the collective bodies and not individuals.

Last week, Diplaros and Karousos exchanged accusations of party disloyalty, after Karousos told an online leadership meeting that Diplaros had attended a gathering supporting Nikos Christodoulides.