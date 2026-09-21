The Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) will host the opening event of the annual consortium meeting of the European TRIERES hydrogen project in Ayia Napa on September 22, 2026.

The event will take place at the Thalassa Museum at noon on Tuesday, bringing together representatives of the project’s 25 partners from five countries.

Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Michael Damianos and Oev president Stavros Stavrou are expected to attend the event.

Representatives of the 25 project partners will also be present, including businesses, academic and research institutions, public-law organisations and local government bodies.

The event is being organised by Oev as part of TRIERES, a European project co-funded by the European Union through the Clean Hydrogen Partnership.

The project focuses on developing and promoting the hydrogen value chain, with the aim of strengthening cooperation between businesses, research bodies and public organisations.

According to Oev, the initiative is intended to contribute to the wider energy transition by bringing together stakeholders involved in the development and deployment of hydrogen technologies and infrastructure.

The annual consortium meeting will provide an opportunity for the project’s partners from five countries to work together on the initiative and its objectives.