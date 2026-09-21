Crisis management and the identification of private businesses considered critical to defence and security will be strengthened under a cooperation agreement signed on Monday by the defence ministry and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve).

The memorandum, signed by Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas and Keve chairman Stavros Stavrou, aims to further strengthen cooperation on crisis planning and support national security, by establishing a clear framework between Keve and the Central Civil Emergency Planning Service (Kypsea).

It provides for the training of Keve members in crisis management, as well as joint initiatives, studies and research aimed at strengthening the resilience of businesses and Cyprus in general.

Palmas said the signing of the memorandum highlighted the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors, and the decisive role businesses could play in strengthening the overall security and resilience of the country.

“The rise of hybrid and asymmetric threats proves that a country’s defence is not judged only by its borders but primarily by its ability to respond effectively in times of crisis,” Palmas said.

The minister said that “over the past years it has become clear that effective crisis management was based on proper preparation, planning and decisions taken in times of peace.”

The new strategic cooperation with Keve, he said, creates the necessary conditions so that the transition from normality to a state of emergency can be carried out with clear procedures and without delays.

This approach, he added, was in line with the new European concept of crisis preparedness and response as reflected in the EU strategy.

“This is a comprehensive approach that takes into account all threats and challenges and requires the coordinated mobilisation of all levels of government and the active participation of society as a whole,” he explained.

Kypsea head Iacovos Mikellides said the service, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is responsible for national planning, coordination and monitoring of crises and emergencies.

Through the memorandum, Kypsea aspires to educate businesses “to manage a different kind of crisis, and this is what we will be doing”, Mikellides said.

“We are here to stand by the defence ministry and the National Guard, and we hope that the time never comes, but if it does we are all ready, in coordination to pull through,” he added.

Keve said it was “a longstanding partner of the state in issues concerning the economy, growth and national resilience”, and “actively participates in contingency planning as a bridge between the public and private sector”.

Keve said the memorandum enhanced its cooperation with the defence ministry which over the years has seen “joint initiatives to strengthen national resilience, support Cypriot businesses and utilise local industry and innovation to the benefit of the Republic’s defence and security”.