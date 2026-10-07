IKEA x XBOX: inspired by gaming, YXSTABY range arrives in Cyprus

IKEA is bringing the YXSTABY range to Cyprus, created in collaboration with XBOX, offering flexible solutions that combine gaming with the functionality and aesthetics of the modern home.

Inspired by the world of gaming, which for many is an integral part of everyday life, the YXSTABY range combines functionality, ergonomics and contemporary design, creating a space for gaming anywhere in the home, without compromising on the room’s aesthetics.

The collection comprises nine products that meet basic needs for comfort and organisation, such as: a D-pad-shaped cushion, a stool inspired by a joystick, a tray and stand for controllers, an ergonomic armchair, a monitor stand, a TV stand, a side table on castors, and a laptop stand with storage space. Each product has been designed to blend seamlessly into the space whilst enhancing the gaming experience, remaining functional even after the game is over.

The range was created through a collaboration between the design teams at IKEA and Xbox, with the aim of bridging the worlds of home design and gaming. The result is a collection that treats gaming as a natural part of everyday life, with products that easily find their place in any home.

The clean lines, soft shapes and subtle shades of white, black and beige reflect IKEA’s Scandinavian design approach, whilst the green details serve as design highlights on the gaming equipment.

With the YXSTABY range, IKEA offers practical and versatile solutions that bring gaming more naturally into the home, creating spaces that are suited to both gaming and everyday life.

Discover the YXSTABY range in all IKEA stores and at IKEA.com.cy, and take part in the big competition for a chance to win a 14-day Xbox Game Pass.

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