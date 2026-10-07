Pharmaceutical company Medochemie received the Golden Cedar, the highest special distinction at the Cyprus Environmental Awards for Organisations and Businesses, after achieving the highest overall score among all nominees and categories, the pharmaceutical company announced.

The award was presented by President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides during the eighth Cyprus Environmental Awards 2025 ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The Golden Cedar is the highest distinction of the awards and is presented to the business or organisation achieving the highest overall score.

Medochemie also received a Gold Environmental Medal in the Primary Sector, Manufacturing and Industry category.

The company said the latest award recognised its long-term environmental policy and sustained efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing activities.

It has invested over the years in energy efficiency, the responsible use of natural resources and waste management.

In recent years, Medochemie has significantly increased its investments in cleaner forms of energy and in upgrading the energy efficiency of its facilities.

Since October 1, 2025, all electricity consumed at the company’s factories in Cyprus has come from renewable sources, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of its production, according to the company.

Medochemie has also invested in research and technology as part of its environmental strategy.

Through its participation in the European LIFE Pharma Detox project, the company is contributing to the development and application of innovative technologies for treating pharmaceutical residues in wastewater.

The initiative aims to improve the management of such residues and protect water resources.

Christakis Sergides, chairman of Medochemie’s Environmental Protection and Energy Conservation Committee, said the Golden Cedar represented recognition for an environmental effort that the company had pursued consistently for many years.

“The awarding of the Golden Cedar is a particular honour for Medochemie and recognition of an effort that we have pursued consistently for many years,” Sergides said.

“Achieving the highest score across Cyprus has a special significance for us, as it reflects the collective work of our people and the investments we are making to continuously improve our environmental performance,” he added.

Sergides further stated that “as a pharmaceutical company, we are fully aware of the responsibility that accompanies our manufacturing activities”.

“For this reason, we continuously invest in technologies and infrastructure that allow us to make better use of energy and natural resources, reduce waste and continuously improve the way we operate,” he continued.

“This year’s award takes on even greater significance for us, as Medochemie is celebrating 50 years since its foundation,” Sergides said.

“It is an anniversary that fills us with pride for what we have created, but at the same time increases our responsibility for the future,” he added. “The Golden Cedar honours us and gives us even greater impetus to continue setting higher targets.”

The company’s environmental efforts have also received repeated recognition under the awards scheme, with Medochemie having secured a Gold Environmental Medal for seven consecutive years.

The latest distinction comes as the company marks five decades of growth and development.

Medochemie was founded in Limassol in 1976 by Andreas Pittas and has since grown into Cyprus’ largest pharmaceutical company, while establishing an international presence.

The company now has 15 manufacturing facilities in Cyprus, the Netherlands and Vietnam.

It employs 2,000 people worldwide and operates 19 offices, with sales in 122 countries, according to the company.