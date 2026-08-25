Paphos pushes year-round appeal with extended local ad drive

The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap Paphos) has extended its domestic tourism campaign until mid-November after promotional activity generated more than 2.6 million impressions and reached over 335,000 potential visitors between May and August.

The campaign, which is aimed at Cyprus’ permanent residents, has focused on promoting the Paphos district as a destination for holidays and short breaks, highlighting its natural attractions, beaches, food, events and outdoor activities.

In a statement, the board said its strategy this year was centred on reminding permanent residents of Cyprus about the unique experiences available in Paphos, with promotional activity carried out through a range of digital channels.

The campaign has included targeted advertising on Facebook and Instagram, alongside videos and photographs showcasing the district’s tourism products and experiences.

Online competitions offering prizes have also formed part of the campaign, attracting more than 85,000 participants.

Etap Paphos has been running two parallel campaigns, with particular emphasis on the Polis Chrysochous area and the Akamas peninsula.

The campaigns promote the area’s natural beauty, including its countryside and clean beaches, while presenting it as a place where visitors can relax and escape the hectic pace of everyday life.

From May to August, the campaign’s promotional messages generated more than 2.6 million impressions and reached over 335,000 potential visitors, according to Etap Paphos.

The campaign also recorded more than 882,000 interactions, which the board described as an exceptionally high engagement rate.

The board said the results demonstrated the strong response generated by its domestic tourism promotion and announced that the campaign would continue with new messages until mid-November 2026.

The extended campaign will focus on mini-getaways for local couples, individuals and families, encouraging Cyprus residents to consider Paphos outside the busiest summer period.

“The coming months provide the perfect opportunity for rejuvenating seaside escapes,” Etap Paphos said, while also highlighting the opportunity to experience “unique events and festivals in every corner of the district”.

The board said visitors could also enjoy gastronomic journeys featuring authentic flavours and fine local products, alongside nature trails and other outdoor experiences.

“Breathtaking sunsets perfect for Instagram, and activities for every interest are available, far away from the crowded peaks of August,” it said.

The campaign is also intended to support the local economy and tourism professionals operating in the Paphos district.

Etap Paphos said it remained committed to ensuring that the destination stayed a leading choice for holidays among Cyprus’ permanent residents.

The board is seeking to extend domestic tourism beyond the traditional peak season by promoting experiences that can be enjoyed during the autumn months.

The district’s coastline and countryside are being presented alongside its events, festivals, gastronomy and outdoor activities as reasons for residents to take shorter breaks during the coming months.

The board said the Paphos district was “an excellent choice for relaxation, exploration, and renewal, every day and throughout every season of the year”.

The campaign’s continuation until November is intended to reinforce that year-round message while giving local residents more reasons to explore the district after the August peak.