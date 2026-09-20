Matheus Cunha spared Manchester United a third defeat of the week as his deflected effort in the 89th minute earned his side a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Fulham on Sunday.

United looked to be heading into the extended international break with manager Michael Carrick under real pressure after a Lisandro Martinez own goal just past the hour mark gave Fulham the lead at Craven Cottage.

But Cunha’s effort, which took a horrible deflection to beat Fulham keeper Bernd Leno, offered some relief although United have won only one of their five Premier League games.

Bruno Fernandes hit the woodwork and Leno made some fine saves in an entertaining first half, but United paid for a slow start to the second period.

Fulham sensed their chance and when Calvin Bassey sent a shot at goal the ball came off goalkeeper Senne Lammens and rebounded off Martinez and into the net.

The visitors did respond with Bryan Mbeumo’s curling effort superbly saved by Leno and Fulham looked set to record their first league win under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa and their first home win against United since 2009 before Cunha’s late stroke of luck.