Southampton manager Tonda Eckert has been handed a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 ($37,000) fine for his involvement in the ‘spygate’ row, after admitting he authorised the observation of training sessions of three rival clubs last season.

The FA charged Eckert in July and an independent regulatory commission issued the sanctions after a hearing, the FA said on Wednesday.

The ban is suspended until the end of the 2027-28 season.



Southampton were expelled from the Championship playoff final and handed a four-point deduction for the 2026-27 season for observing Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough in training.

Southampton are 13th in the Championship with 10 points after eight matches.