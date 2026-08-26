Researchers and research organisations across Cyprus are being invited to take part in the 2026–2027 “Researchers in Schools” programme, bringing pupils into closer contact with people working in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) has opened expressions of interest from researchers who are available to visit primary, secondary and technical and vocational schools during the coming academic year.

For the first time, research organisations will also be able to host groups of pupils at their own facilities, giving students an opportunity to see research environments and activities at close range.

Researchers taking part will be asked to present their work in a simple and accessible way, using creative or interactive demonstrations wherever possible. The use of portable equipment and research tools that can be safely transported to schools is also encouraged.

The programme, which was first introduced during the 2022 – 2023 school year, aims to strengthen interaction between Cyprus’ research community, students and teachers. It also seeks to show how research affects everyday life and encourage young people to consider careers in science, research and innovation.

Visits will be organised around international days linked to the five areas of the STEAM educational approach.

Science-focused visits will take place from November 9 to 13, 2026, around World Science Day on November 10. Engineering visits will follow from March 1 to 5, 2027, while mathematics activities will be held between March 15 and 19.

Schools will then take part in arts-related visits from April 12 to 16, followed by technology activities between May 17 and 21.

Once expressions of interest have been received, the RIF will match researchers with schools interested in hosting them or visiting research organisations. Individual arrangements will be finalised about three to four weeks before each visit.

Schools from almost every district are expected to participate, including those in semi-mountainous, mountainous and remote areas. The matching process will take account of researchers’ preferences and availability, as well as the order in which schools submit their requests.

The foundation may also cover part of the researchers’ travel costs and the cost of transporting equipment to schools, subject to a request.

Researchers and research organisations can submit their expressions of interest until 3pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The programme forms part of the European project ‘CELEBRATE 2.0 – Two Decades of STEAM-Powered Inspiration’, funded by the European Commission through Horizon Europe.