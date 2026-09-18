Cyprus and the New Jersey National Guard are looking to expand their defence cooperation into additional areas under the US State Partnership Programme (SPP), Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Friday.

Palmas met New Jersey Adjutant General Brigadier General Yvonne L Mays at his office, where the two reviewed progress made under the SPP and discussed prospects for broadening the cooperation.

In a post on X Palmas thanked the New Jersey National Guard for what he described as its contribution to strengthening the capabilities of the Cyprus National Guard. He also reaffirmed the defence ministry’s intention to continue and further deepen cooperation under the SPP.

The SPP is a US Department of Defence security cooperation programme administered by the National Guard Bureau, pairing US National Guard organisations with partner countries to develop long-term military and security ties. The programme grew out of US initiatives launched in the early 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union and has since expanded across the world.

Cyprus was paired with the New Jersey National Guard in 2022, becoming New Jersey’s second SPP partner after Albania. The partnership was formally marked with signing ceremonies in Nicosia and New Jersey in 2023.

The partnership has become increasingly active.

In 2024, Cypriot explosive ordnance disposal personnel trained with the New Jersey Air National Guard, including in counter-IED operations, unexploded ordnance clearance and airbase recovery following simulated attacks.

Further exchanges in Cyprus have focused on cybersecurity, network security and leadership development, while Cypriot personnel have also travelled to the United States for training and exercises.

More recently, Cypriot National Guard personnel took part in New Jersey’s Best Warrior Competition in May, while military leaders from Cyprus and New Jersey held planning sessions in July for cooperation during the 2027 and 2028 fiscal years.