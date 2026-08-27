Tottenham Hotspur were rewarded with an away trip to Liverpool in the third round of the League Cup after thrashing Charlton Athletic 5-1 on Wednesday.
The clash was one of a possible six all-Premier League fixtures thrown up as the nine top-flight clubs playing in Europe entered the draw.
Premier League champions Arsenal will travel to promoted Ipswich Town while holders Manchester City are at home to second-tier Norwich City.
Manchester United will host Brighton & Hove Albion while Newcastle United, winners in 2025, are at Championship hopefuls Millwall after seeing off West Bromwich Albion 3-2 on Wednesday.
Fleetwood are the sole fourth-tier side left in the competition and will host Sheffield United.
The ties will be played in the weeks starting September 7 and 14.
Draw:
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
Manchester Utd v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Norwich City
Sunderland v Hull City
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
Coventry City v Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Lincoln City
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea or Luton Town v Leeds United
Millwall v Newcastle United
Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Utd
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leyton Orient v Bradford City
Reading v Brentford
Peterborough v Barnsley
West Ham United v Fulham or AFC Wimbledon
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