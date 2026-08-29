Eleven flights scheduled to land in Cyprus were diverted on Saturday as severe storms swept across the island.

According to local media, some of the diverted flights landed in Rhodes.

“Now that the severe weather is moving away, the aircraft are leaving the airports where they were temporarily parked and coming to Cyprus,” Hermes Airports director of communications Maria Kouroupi said.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Hermes Airports said five flights scheduled to land at Larnaca airport were diverted to Paphos, while another two flights – one bound for Larnaca and the other for Paphos – were diverted to Rhodes.

The situation had reportedly returned to normal by Saturday afternoon.