A 45-year-old man suffered minor burns to his shoulder after lightning struck near him as he was leaving a chapel in Kato Drys on Saturday.

According to Larnaca deputy police chief George Foukaris, the incident occurred at around 1pm as the man, a Sri Lankan national, was attempting to enter a car with two other people when lightning struck nearby.

Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the man was taken to Larnaca general hospital’s A&E department and appeared to have been struck by lightning.

He was undergoing examinations and tests, while his condition was described as good.