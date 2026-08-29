Police on Saturday urged drivers to exercise extra caution as severe weather sweeps through the region, warning that deteriorating road conditions could pose serious risks to motorists.

Drivers were advised to reduce their speed and adapt their driving to prevailing conditions, while maintaining a greater distance from vehicles ahead.

They should also avoid sudden braking, acceleration or steering, particularly on roads where water has accumulated.

Police warned drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roads and to exercise particular caution in strong winds, which could affect the stability and control of their vehicles.

Motorists were also urged to watch out for objects or branches that may have fallen onto roads and to ensure their vehicles were in good condition, particularly their tyres, brakes, lights and windscreen wipers.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided when weather and road conditions become dangerous, police added.