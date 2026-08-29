A 32-year-old and a 38-year-old man were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a gas station in Larnaca on Friday night.

Police said that the fire broke out when one of the two attempted to light a cigarette as the other person was refueling the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished by other people, while the two men were transferred to the Larnaca A&E department for treatment.

The 32-year-old sustained minor burns and was discharged after receiving first aid.

The 38-year-old remains in hospital receiving treatment for second- and third-degree burns to his lower body.