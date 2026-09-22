Eurobank repurchased 1,313,681 of its own shares for €6.14 million on Euronext Athens between September 14 and September 18, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The bank said the shares were bought at an average price of €4.6710 each, bringing its total holdings of own shares to 27,131,714 following the latest transactions.

The buyback programme was approved by Eurobank’s annual general meeting on April 28, 2026, under Article 49 of Law 4548/2018, with the bank’s board approving its implementation on April 29.

Eurobank announced the start of the programme on June 10, 2026.

The purchases were carried out on Euronext Athens through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm.

On September 14, Eurobank bought 239,818 shares for €1,123,562.17, at an average price of €4.6851 per share.

The highest price paid that day was €4.7280 and the lowest was €4.6410.

A further 269,064 shares were purchased on September 15 for €1,251,898.09, at an average price of €4.6528.

The highest and lowest prices that day were €4.6850 and €4.6150 respectively.

On September 16, the bank bought 240,322 shares for €1,131,196.43, at an average price of €4.7070.

The day’s highest price was €4.7210, while the lowest was €4.6590.

Eurobank purchased 310,447 shares on September 17, the largest daily purchase during the period, for €1,446,243.72.

The average price was €4.6586, with the highest price at €4.7360 and the lowest at €4.6180.

The final purchases took place on September 18, when the bank acquired 254,030 shares for €1,183,237.93.

The average price was €4.6579, while the highest and lowest prices were €4.6980 and €4.6210 respectively.

Across the five trading sessions, Eurobank spent €6,136,138.34 on the 1,313,681 shares.

Following the purchases, the bank’s own-share holdings stood at 27,131,714 shares.