Allwyn AG purchased 750,116 of its own shares for €9.56 million on Euronext Athens between September 14 and September 18, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The purchases were made under the buyback programme announced on June 4, 2026.

On September 14, Allwyn purchased 150,027 shares for €1,950,576.04, at an average price of €13.0015 per share.

The company bought a further 151,136 shares on September 15 for €1,945,195.89, at an average price of €12.8705 per share.

On September 16, it purchased 150,083 shares for €1,906,969.61, with an average price of €12.7061 per share.

A further 143,881 shares were acquired on September 17 for €1,811,879.04, at an average price of €12.5929 per share.

The final purchase in the period took place on September 18, when Allwyn acquired 154,989 shares for €1,949,947.61, at an average price of €12.5812.

The five purchases brought the total consideration to €9,564,568.19.

Following the latest transactions, Allwyn held 42,623,111 of its own shares, representing 5.28 per cent of the company’s total issued shares.

The purchases form part of the share buyback programme announced by Allwyn in June.