A 19-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly trying to set a car on fire, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the car’s 63-year-old male owner had noticed late on Friday evening that his vehicle had sustained “damage to its left wheel”.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the damage had been caused by an attempt to set the car on fire.

Investigations led them to the 19-year-old, who was arrested on Saturday evening.

She then appeared before the Limassol district court on Sunday morning and was remanded in custody for five days.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.